Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state.
According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
On Taylor River, the stretch of water travels 20 miles, starting below Taylor Reservoir. On the Gunnison River, the stretch is a 12.5-mile span between Twin Bridges and the town of Almont.
"I’m pretty excited to be able to announce these two waters into our Gold Medal Program," said CPW Assistant Aquatic Section Manager Josh Nehring. "It’s an achievement that came about by a lot of work by a lot of people over a number of decades. It’s amazing to see the quality of fisheries that we have here."
Per Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the two requirements for a 'Gold Medal water' designation to be considered include "a standard of 60 pounds of fish per acre along with at least 12 quality trout of 14 inches or greater per acre." Despite the new designation of the Taylor River and Gunnison River spots, it is believed that the conditions in these areas have met these requirements since the 1990s.
There are now 19 different spots around the state that are officially considered 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, existing on 13 different rivers and totaling 362 miles of flow.
“The Gunnison and Taylor Rivers really represent a successful conservation story with lots of partners that have made this fishery what it is today," reads the release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Find a map of where other Gold Medal waters are located here.
(1) comment
I assume none of these "Gold Medal" waters contain any of those fish they just reported is like drinking a months worth of contaminated water!
