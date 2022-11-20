According to a recent report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), an investigation into several alleged wolf depredation incidents in northwest Colorado has not turned up evidence of wolves in the area.
Initially, CPW determined that three to five of the reported 18 dead calves that were discovered in Meeker in October had injuries consistent with wolf depredation.
"The deaths are believed to have occurred over an approximately two-week timespan and over a geographic area spanning a few miles. Staff efforts to locate wolves in the area have included flyovers, camera traps, howling surveys and searching for scat and tracks. Those efforts have not turned up any evidence of wolves in the area," the release said.
According to CPW, none of the samples of hair or scat that were collected during the investigation have been determined to be from wolves.
"CPW Northwest Region Manager Travis Black said a veterinarian working with the rancher has suggested the deaths could be from clostridial myositis, also known as 'blackleg.' Livestock-protection dogs could also have caused some of the depredations," CPW said.
The investigation has not yet concluded, and if officials determine that the calves were killed by wolves, they will work with the livestock producer to implement preventative measures to protect the cattle.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.