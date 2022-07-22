Admission to all of Colorado's 42 state parks will be free on August 1 in celebration of the state's 146th birthday, according to a recent announcement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"Colorado Day" is an official state holiday that aims to commemorate statehood.
“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said Statewide Public Information Officer Bridget O'Rourke Kochel.
“Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.”
CPW makes the following recommendations on how to spend Colorado Day at state parks this year:
- Water sports- boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming
- Wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching and tours with naturalists
- Hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing
- Stargazing and geocaching
- Accessibility programs are available to people with disabilities
"This free entry day provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse landscapes they showcase. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses," CPW said.
For more information on Colorado's state parks, visit the CPW website.
