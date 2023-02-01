According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a team effort that involved multiple emergency departments saved the life of a cow that had fallen through 'thin' ice.
The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when an Erie-area cow fell through 7-inch-thick ice and into 8-foot-deep water. The cow was on the frozen Prince Reservoir #2 at the time, which is found about 10 miles east of Boulder.
Code 10 Photography reports that "crews used chainsaws, mallets, pike poles, and other tools to get the very cold cow back to shore." A series of straps and ropes can also be seen being used to hoist and pull the cow in images from the scene.
After rescue, the cow was returned to its herd and is set to be monitored for several days.
It's worth noting that the ice the cow fell through was about seven inches thick, which would typically be sturdy enough to hold a snowmobile or ATV – IF the ice is in good condition. To put that in perspective, a snowmobile in operation typically weighs about 500 pounds, plus a 200-pound person. The average adult cow tends to weigh between 1,000 to 1,500 pounds. In other words, this ice needed to be much thicker for the cow to be on it safely, and even thicker than that if the ice was old or in poor condition.
While drowning and the cold water may have been cause for concern for the cow involved in this situation, the stress would have been an issue too.
Responding agencies included Mountain View Fire Rescue, Lafayette Fire, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Emergency Squad, and a rancher.
