Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations during select outdoor concerts this summer.
A report from Denver WestWord says the vaccine promotion is set to begin on Thursday, May 13, at Diplo’s show. Days later, vaccines will again be available at Osee's show on Saturday, May 15. Vaccinations will reportedly continue throughout various events this summer.
Up to 100 single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, according to CBS4 Denver. Swag will be given out to those who get the vaccine, including a Red Rocks 80th anniversary T-shirt and a concessions voucher.
The outdoor concert venue is operating at a limited capacity of 2,500 concertgoers compared to the normal 9,500. This will likely increase as the season continues, but a timeline has not been released. Both masks and social distancing are required. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be located in various locations around the amphitheater.
For more details, please visit www.redrocksonline.com.
