Two individuals were arrested for allegedly committing a series of crimes including stealing $450,000 worth of campers, trailers, and construction equipment, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) in a Thursday press release.
The crime spree took place in both Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County between June and November, the release said.
EPSO initiated an investigation into the thefts in October with the help of the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the Colorado Springs Police Department.
On November 30, Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were charged for the crimes.
"The CIU was able to reunite several victims with their property but unfortunately much of what was stolen may never be recovered. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the CSPD’s Property Crimes Unit and Motor Vehicle Theft Unit for their invaluable assistance with this investigation," the release said.
Anyone who believes that they may be a victim of these crimes should contact Detective Jeff Schulz at 719-520-7651 or via email at jeffreyschulz@elpasoco.com.
They don’t look like they have a meth problem.
Definitely she looks like a meth head. How sad.
There should be a lot of focus on who is buying these stolen goods. They’re at fault, too. You can be sure many of them know or strongly suspect the items are stolen. They’re every bit as indifferent to the real owners as the two immediate thieves.
