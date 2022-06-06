For the Denver Broncos, the 2022-23 NFL season is gearing up to be the year of 'new.' A hopeful new quarterback, a new coaching staff, and possibly a new owner if a recent $4.5 billion bid from Robert Walton is accepted. Some members of the organization are beginning to ask – is it time for a new stadium, as well?
In an interview with Front Office Sports, Denver Broncos President Joe Ellis said, “it’ll be the number one decision the new owner will have to make."
Online rumors have even suggested that Broncos' stadium could be leaving downtown Denver altogether.
"When Mile High Stadium was still standing, they built the “new” Mile High in its parking lot. Then, tore down Mile High and put parking lots in its place. It wouldn’t be as easy to just do that in reverse, meaning the new stadium would possibly have to go somewhere other than in the heart of the city," read a recent report from MileHighSports.com.
One rumored potential is that the "new-new Mile High" could be built near Denver International Airport or in Commerce City.
"I hope not, traffic already sucks out here by DIA, build it in the parking lot of Mile High and level Elitches and put the hotels there," one fan suggested on Twitter.
"I don’t want to have to drive out into the middle of nowhere to watch games," another said.
A potential new stadium could cost upward of $2 billion dollars, according to the MileHighSports.com report.
Granted, there's one big reason why building a new Broncos stadium might have a big payoff for the Denver area – constructing a stadium with a roof could make Mile High a potential Super Bowl location. In the past, Mile High Stadium has been overlooked due to the open air nature of the facility coupled with Denver's unpredictable weather. Being able to bring a Super Bowl to Denver could bring huge economic benefits with it.
Rumors of the move have not been substantiated by Broncos officials.
Talk of a new stadium is premature. The new owner might have an interest in moving the team, unless keeping it in Denver is enforced by the League. St Louis Broncos anyone?
As long as not a penny of public funds are involved, who cares where they put it.
Never mind the absurdity of replacing a hardly-old stadium, used a small fraction of the days in the year.
So if Walton takes over he may want to build a new stadium? Does anyone ever think about adding a top to the existing stadium? Why not ask a structural engineer to see if that is even possible to do? Save money and forget taking down the existing stadium as it can be used for concerts right? Just wondering & thinking about all the possibilities?
Why would you want to build a huge stadium out in Tornado Alley area! So far DIA has been lucky that they have not had a Tornado out there! I remember living up near that area and my daughter was visiting friends who lived in the same area where a Mobile Home Park was located and had to run into a big ditch to save their lives! DIA bought them all out; and way under what they were worth for brand new homes too! Thanks, but no thanks, for building a Stadium there! I guess if you have never been in Tornado or you do not care!!
Think twice about moving the Denver Broncos Stadium please! People will love you for keeping it where it is in the center of Denver! You already have parking there too! Do not be greedy!! The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence either! Jess
