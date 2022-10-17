While some snow has already fallen in Colorado this year, it hasn't been much, leading some to wonder whether or not the start of the ski season will be a bit later than normal.
Over the past five years, at least one Colorado resort has had lifts spinning by the end of October, with Arapahoe Basin's October 11 opening data in 2019 being the earliest start to the slopesport season during that period.
Obviously, October 11 has come and gone and a photo featured on the Arapahoe Basin blog shows barren slopes as of October 15 – though it is worth noting that snowmaking is underway. Mountain cameras at other resorts, including Loveland Ski area – another earlier opener, show similar conditions – sparse snow.
With half of October already spent, it's looking like a late October start to the ski season would be an absolute best-case scenario, especially when considering the forecast for the rest of the month.
While long-term National Weather Service outlooks show that there's a chance of above-average precipitation through the end of the month, local forecasts don't show a chance of snow until Sunday, with that snow being in the range of a few inches and no snow to follow for several days next week. Meanwhile, temperatures are also expected to be about normal for this time of the year – better than warmer-than-normal temperatures would be for snowmaking, but not as helpful as temps could be if the end of the month were to be colder.
So, there you have it – at this time, don't expect any ski resort to open up in the next few days and hope for a late-October start to ski season at the earliest. Given that at least one resort tends to be open by the end of October, this writer is hopeful that will be the case this year, too.
