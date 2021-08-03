In a Monday press conference, Governor Jared Polis announced that it could be "a few days to a few weeks" before the stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is open in each direction, and even then, traffic will likely be limited to one lane each way.
Destructive mudslides triggered by monsoon moisture last weekend (and in previous days and weeks) wreaked havoc in many parts of the state, particularly where burn scars are present from recent fires. Much of Glenwood Canyon was scorched by the Grizzly Creek Fire last fall, which is the key reason behind problems happening now. Not only did mudslides impact tourist attractions in the area, including turning Hanging Lake from blue to brown, they also covered the highway, the extent of which can be seen in recently released drone footage.
It's also worth noting that more hail and rain is on the way to the area in upcoming days, which could further delay the reopening.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the "indefinite closure" of the road has resulted in a major detour. Westbound travelers should plan to exit I-70 in Silverthorne, traveling north toward Kremmling on Colorado Highway 9, eventually connecting with Highway 40 and then Colorado 13, returning to I-70 in Rifle. Eastbound travelers have been instructed to use the same route, but in reverse.
The detour route is 220 miles long and requires approximately four hours of driving time between Silverthorne and Rifle. The standard non-detour route takes approximately two hours when Interstate 70 is open.
In the same press conference, Polis also announced that he would be asking the federal government to declare Glenwood Canyon a disaster area, which would allow for additional aid.
