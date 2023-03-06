The body that was discovered near Highway 67 in Divide last Thursday has been identified as 21-year-old Eduardo Castaneda, a man that had been missing from Cripple Creek since February 27.
Officials found the body before noon on Thursday, which resulted in an hours-long closure on Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek. The discovery prompted a suspicious body investigation.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced that the body belonged to Castaneda in a tweet at 2:32 PM on Monday.
According to a report by KRDO, the coroner was able to determine that Castaneda died from a skull fracture.
An investigation into this death is ongoing.
