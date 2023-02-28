The Routt County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a skier died following an incident at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, February 22.
The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Phillip Larsen from Iowa. According to Larsen's obituary, a skiing accident was the ultimate cause of his death, though an official death investigation is still underway.
Larsen was reportedly skiing on upper Valley View and was wearing a helmet before he died, according to a report by the Aspen Times.
No further information regarding the events leading to Larsen's death has been made available.
Officials from Steamboat Resort did not immediately respond to requests for information.
