A study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that antibodies from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, were present in a sample of white-tailed deer in the U.S.
The department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) took 481 samples between January 2020 and March 2021 from white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania.
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were found present in 33 percent of them.
The department is not sure how the deer were exposed, but it is clear from the data that exposure began around the time COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We detected SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in only 1 of the 143 samples collected before January 2020 (pre-COVID-19 pandemic in people). The single sample was at the minimum threshold of detection and was likely a false positive. This low-level detection is well within the expected false positive rate of the test used," the official report of the study read.
There is no evidence to suggest that the virus is being passed to humans from animals at this time, the department reports.
"This was not the focus of our study. However, there were no reports of clinical illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 in the deer populations we surveyed, and clinical signs of SARS-CoV-2 have not been observed in wild white-tailed deer," the report said.
The USDA offers these recommendations to hunters:
- Do not allow contact between wildlife and domestic animals, including pets and hunting dogs.
- Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found dead.
- Keep game meat clean and cool the meat down as soon as possible after harvesting the animal.
- Avoid cutting through the backbone and spinal tissues and do not eat the brains of wildlife
- When handling and cleaning game:
- Wear rubber or disposable gloves.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke.
- When finished handling and cleaning game: - - - - Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that were in contact with game meat with soap and water and then disinfect them. Cook all game meat thoroughly (to an internal temperature of 165 °F or higher). Check with your State wildlife agency regarding any testing requirements for other diseases and for any specific instructions regarding preparing, transporting, and consuming game meat.
