Copper Mountain Resort has been officially named a team training center for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team through January 2025, according to a news release from the resort on Thursday.
Details of the partnership include training facilities at Woodward Copper and Woodward Park City for ski and snowboard athletes of the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) as they prepare for the Winter Olympic in Milano Cortina 2026.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Woodward to elevate our freeski and snowboard athletes’ training,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard Director Jeremy Forster.
“Woodward’s facilities at Copper Mountain and in Park City will provide key year-round training for our Pro and Rookie Team athletes for years to come,” he said.
Woodward Copper in Colorado, located 75 miles west of Denver, is considered at "top training destination" and has recently debuted two airbag training zones for halfpipe and big air athletes, the release said.
“It’s been amazing to see Woodward embrace progression and training areas indoors and on-mountain at both Copper and Woodward Park City, I’ve spent a lot of time in the pipes at both places the past two seasons getting ready for the Olympics, ” says Shaun White, five-time Olympian and professional snowboarder in the release.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.