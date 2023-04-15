The man accused of tackling "Dinger", the mascot for the Colorado Rockies, was arrested on Friday, according to a news release from the Denver police Department.
The incident occurred at Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. A fan reportedly leapt from the crowd and tackled the mascot.
"Thanks to tips from the community, Denver Police investigators have confirmed the identity of the suspect who tackled Rockies mascot “Dinger” during a Rockies game this past Monday evening," the release said.
Kenneth Sonley, 45, was contacted by police and opted to turn himself in. According to officials, he has since been cited for assault and disturbing the peace.
"Again, Denver Police thank the community for tips which led to the identification of Mr. Sonley," the release said.
(4) comments
He reportedly said after his forth Modelo, "I saw that big bushy bum and couldn't resist"
haha! Good one!
looks like a biden boy
Looks like you.
