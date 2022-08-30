Big changes are coming to downtown Golden over the next few years as CoorsTek, a company owned by the same family that founded the Colorado-born Coors Brewing Company, has introduced plans to redevelop the area.
According to AC Development, the developers that are undertaking the project, the Coors family has owned a five-block area in downtown Golden since 1884. Previously, the property was being used as manufacturing and research facilities for CoorsTek.
"Rather than sell the 12+ acre site or lease it to another industrial user, the Coors family determined instead to transform the centrally located property into a vibrant, highly sustainable, mixed-use district with a new CoorsTek global headquarters situated at its core," the project description reads.
According to a report by the Denver Business Journal, CoorsTek will be investing an estimated $900 million into the project, which is expected to take up to 10 years to complete.
"The approximately 1.25 million square-foot project will include a collection of both new and restored buildings that will house office, residential (mixed-income), retail, community, and hospitality uses. Buildings will be designed and built over a number of years and by multiple architects," it says.
In a column written by CoorsTek CEO Michael Coors, he emphasizes that expansion is not the goal of the project.
"In fact, we want to build less than what is allowed under current zoning. This rezoning triggers a significant contribution of areas set aside for open space (40%) and active preservation of our historic buildings," he said.
AC Development is expected to begin phase one of the project in 2023.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I hope they don't ruin the aesthetics of the town and try to turn it into another Boulder or Aspen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.