For the first time since March 2020, the Coors Brewery Tour in Golden, Colorado is reopening to visitors, according to officials.
"Over the last several months, we have made enhancements to the tour facility and made plans to enrich the tour experience. We cannot wait to share this iconic tour experience with you," a post from the tours official Facebook page said.
The 60-minute tour takes visitors through the brewery's nearly 150-year history and offers visitors that are at least 21 years old a chance to sample its signature brews.
"The Coors Brewery Tour showcases the largest single-site brewery in the world! Since 1873 the Coors Brewery has thrived on a legacy of quality, innovation, and customer service," the tours description reads.
Reservations are required for all visitors and can be made, here. All guests will also be asked to show proof of vaccination at the door.
