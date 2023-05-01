A controversial wild horse capture may continue this year in Colorado, per a recent report from The Daily Sentinel out of Grand Junction.
According to The Daily Sentinel, the BLM may remove up to 68 horses from the Little Book Cliffs range and up to 70 from the Sand Wash Basin range. The move would be intended to bring wild horse populations down to what has been deemed an acceptable level in each area. This adds to more than 600 horses that were removed from wild settings in Colorado in 2021. This prior federally-launched emergency round-up was contested and even resulted in a last-minute appeal from Governor Polis to pause the effort to allow time to consider more human options.
Methods for round-ups include helicopter-based operations and have included bait-trap operations in the past.
Read an in-depth piece about the round-up that might take place this year on The Daily Sentinel website.
These roundups are cruel with horses petrified, running for their lives to the point of exhaustion from a helicopter they cannot escape.. The foals and fillies cannot keep up and often fall and break their legs. Cattle are the main reason for getting horses off the landscape, and they do the most damage. Horses are adapted to be on the range naturally. Again, we are talking about wild native animals that belong on our public lands, lands we pay taxes on. Why can’t man accept the fact that cattle are intrusive?
