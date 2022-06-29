According to a Wednesday morning report from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the 150-acre Halligan Fire, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins, has moved to 50 percent containment. There was no new growth overnight.
It's expected that 100 personnel will be at the scene on Wednesday morning, with additional air attacks on the blaze pending based on need.
It seems like this fire is well on its way to being under control. Thanks goes out to all firefighting personnel involved.
This will likely be the last update we post on this fire unless a major change takes place. See additional updates on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.