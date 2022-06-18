The Quick Guide to Visiting Gross Reservoir

File photo of Gross Reservoir. Photo Credit: Sarah Solomon _withasmile_

One man is missing after a construction haul vehicle veered off the road and into Gross Reservoir in Boulder County, according to a news release from Denver Water officials.

The accident happened at around 12 AM on Saturday morning near the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site. The truck was reportedly carrying 7,000 pounds of rock when the road buckled, sending it rolling into the lake, according the Colorado State Patrol per a report by Denver7

Search and rescue crews were still trying to locate and recover the driver, as of 9 AM on Saturday morning. 

"First responders and other agencies are on scene and all activities in the area are closed including on-water recreation, camping, hiking and picnicking. Please avoid area until recreation access is reopened to the public," the release said. 

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Condolences to the family, friends, coworkers and others' effected by this young man's death.

