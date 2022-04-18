The new bill, dubbed the "I-70 Detour Act", aims to require the Department of Transportation to conduct a study on "improvements and potential alternatives" to extended closures and detours on Interstate 70 though Glenwood Canyon.
Last year, I-70 was impacted by powerful floods and debris slides in the area, resulting in closures that lasted days in some cases. Today, crews are still working to repair damage and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
"The I-70 Detour Act is a locally-driven solution to ensure commerce, tourism and the West Slope don’t come to a screeching halt the next time a natural disaster or major traffic accident closes down I-70 for an extended period of time. The time is now and we can’t squander another 20 years talking about how we need to fix I-70," said Representative Lauren Boebert, who sponsored the act.
The current detour options could add more that 100 miles, and two hours of driving for travelers.
"Substantial improvements to existing roads and possible alternative routes should be studied and then funded in a timely manner to ensure the continuation of commerce as well as the safe movement of goods and people in the event that Interstate Route 70 is shut down again in the future," the bill reads.
If passed, the legislation would require official recommendations from the Secretary of Transportation no later than two years after it is signed.
PeterS...
The detour already goes past her restaurant.
She is blatantly vamping for a fancy detour that goes right past her restaurant.
