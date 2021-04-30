Colorado could soon join Washington as the second state in the nation to legalize turning human remains into pounds of soil after death.
Senate Bill 21-006 is awaiting Gov. Jared Polis' signature. According to the Denver Post, The Colorado House passed the bill on Tuesday following the Senate’s vote on March 16.
The bill authorizes human remains to be converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as "natural reduction". The 30-day process of human composting is described as more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation methods.
“What can be more personal than the right to decide how your own body is dispensed with after death, and this bill empowers individuals with another choice and I will sign it," Polis told The Hill.
The bill will go into effect 90 days after the General Assembly adjourns, assuming the governor signs the bill.
The bill places several restrictions on the soil, including selling the soil or using it to grow food for human consumption. It also prohibits the commingling of the soil or human remains of more than one person without consent.
One body can create a few hundred pounds of soil, according to Recompose who offers human composting services for about $5,500 in the state of Washington.
The Recompose Greenhouse, which is located south of Seattle, contains ten hexagonal vessels where the transformation from human to soil naturally occurs inside an 8-by-4-foot cylinder using wood chips, alfalfa, straw and other plant materials.
State lawmakers have introduced similar bills aimed at in three other states including New York, Oregon, and Delaware.
Maybe the legislature can tackle Colorado common law marriage - when they get a chance - haha
I didn't know it was illegal
