A mountain lion activity tracker map has been published online following a string of reported mountain lion versus dog incidents in Nederland and the surrounding communities.
The map shows 30 alleged incidents where a lion either attacked, killed, or was suspected of killing pets in the area during 2022. Two more reports included attacks on livestock, including two goats and a mule. This aligns with a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report that stated mountain lions in the area were starting to view pets as 'easy prey.'
The highest frequency of reports on the map are recorded in November and December, with 21 total reports made during that time, the map shows.
The most recent report, according to the map, involved an 80 pound husky named Coda on December 27 near South Beaver Creek Road in Nederland. According to the report, a mountain lion lunged at the dog, but was later scared off by the dog's owners.
On the same night on South Beaver Creek Road, a mountain lion was shot and killed by an owner attempting to protect their pet, the map reported.
The online map can be found here.
