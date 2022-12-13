Comedian and actor Mark Curry, who is a Black man, is saying that he was racially profiled at a Colorado Springs hotel during a visit for a show at nearby 3E's Comedy Club, with a video from the encounter having since gone viral across the web.
According to Curry, he was relaxing away from his room and drinking coffee in the lobby of The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, when he was approached by two hotel employees, one of whom asks Curry if he is a guest, also stating that the lobby is private. The employee addressing Curry in the video does not appear to have any sort of name tag or labeled employee uniform on.
In a back-and-forth with the hotel employee, Curry claims that the reason he was approached instead of others in the lobby was because he is Black. The employee tells Curry that others in the lobby area have purchased a drink from the bar, which is why he considers them to be known patrons.
Curry tells the employee that he is indeed a guest, but the employee does not retreat from the encounter. He instead maintains his position in front of Curry with the other employee at his side.
After about five minutes of filmed confrontation, Curry stands up from his seated position, going to the front desk receptionist to inform her of the situation. The receptionist also asks Curry for information about whether or not he is a guest while Curry claims that the same receptionist checked him in moments ago. Curry then starts to walk around the hotel, with the two employees following him.
About 10 minutes into the video, Curry gets on the elevator and goes to his room, continuing to discuss the encounter, also sharing the phone number of the hotel and requesting that his followers call the location. Curry has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.
The initial post on Mark Curry's Instagram page, which is more than 25 minutes long, has been viewed more than 100,000 times. More than 20,000 people have 'liked' the clip and it's gotten more than 5,000 comments, most of which are highly supportive of Curry.
The full video can be seen below:
The hotel has since refunded Curry's stay and has invited him to return, free of charge. They have also stated that employees will undergo additional training.
It's Mark Curry, he's still pretty recognizable (Hangin' with Mr Cooper)
Also, a lot of hotels you can get into your room via an app so no room key.
So easy to play the race card today to get a $ judgement or a hundred more likes. If the hotel policy is that you need to buy a drink to sit in their bar, then buy the drink and stop trying to turn it into something it's not.
There's a ton of homeless folks in the downtown area. I'm guessing this incident isn't the first time they've confronted someone about whether or not they're a guest, and most of the other times, they were correct.
I'd be surprised with him being black has anything to do with it.
And I don't understand why he couldn't just show the employees a room key and be done with the encounter? Was he stringing out the encounter to gain publicity?
