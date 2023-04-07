In March 2023, the US Department of Justice released a report that looked at criminal victimization in the country's 22 most populated states, including Colorado. Among the 22 states, only three of them had violent crime victimization rates that were higher than the national rate. Colorado's rate was the highest.
The analysis considered crime data from 2017 to 2019, painting a grim picture of life in the Centennial State.
Colorado's violent crime rate was determined to be 45 violent crime victimizations per 1,000 people over the age of 12. This was more than double the national rate of 21.6 victims per 1,000 people and was the highest rate among the states that were included in the analysis.
Meanwhile, Colorado's property crime victimization rate was 161.3 per 1,000 people, higher than the national rate of 105.9 victimizations per 1,000 people and the second-highest among the 22 states in the analysis, behind only Washington.
Do you think these statistics are representative of life in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full report on the study here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(4) comments
Time for new leadership!
Yes, I think it's very true and maybe higher. This state has gotten gun-shy on prosecuting criminals instead the state legislature cuddles them. DA's cut tehm so many deals that they do 3yrs on 12yr sentence and its there third go around because they failed probation twice. This state is weak when it comes to punishing the criminals. The victims suffer and are left to pay for it or pick up the pieces of their lives while the prep plays videos games in prison. The trauma and PTSD for the victims will always be there. The criminals are out doing it again to somebody else. They don't go to prison for rehabilitation or punishment they go for education on the law so they can sue, to network with other criminals so they can work together on the outside, learn better ways so they don't get caught as easily the next go around and just kill time not having to pay bills or adult. They don't even so have the time they get sentenced too. Soon our state will soon be like San Francsico. We a soft and weak on crime and criminal's and they know it.
All of the problems and violent
Crime in Denver drag down the rest of the state in terms of the statistics. I bet if you just looked at Denver stats, they would be ever higher. What a cesspool that city is … just Like Portland is to Oregon.
Crime is everywhere in this country, always has been, always will be no matter if we have a billion guns. But you're right in that the lion's share of crime is east of the Rockies, which is why I'm glad I live on the Western Slope!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.