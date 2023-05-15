A nod to the upcoming reopening of Casa Bonita, 'South Park'-themed license plates are being auctioned off in Colorado by the Colorado DMV and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
The auction is already underway and is set to last through May 25 at 7 p.m.
Bidding for the rights to use each 'South Park'-themed plate configuration starts at $100, though many of the plates already have multiple bids.
Here's a list of the plates that are available:
- BLCKBRT
- BRANIFF
- BUTTERS
- CANIBAL
- CAVE
- CLFDIVR
- CONEY
- CSABNTA
- GO COWS
- HOT DOG
- J03M4M4
- NHV386
- RANDY
- STHPRK
- TACOS
- TEAMUSA
- TOWELIE
This list of plates is similar to the original list that was released when the auction was first announced, though a plate reading 'TOLKIEN' has been removed and 'TOWELIE', which was previously offered in a marijuana-themed license plate auction, has been added.
Curious why 'J03M4M4' and 'NHV386' are among the options? They're the first and second most-used license plate configurations on the South Park cartoon.
Bid on one of the plates here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.