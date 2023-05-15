South Park City in Fairplay, Colorado Photo Credit: chapin31 (iStock).

Photo Credit: chapin31 (iStock).

 chapin31

A nod to the upcoming reopening of Casa Bonita, 'South Park'-themed license plates are being auctioned off in Colorado by the Colorado DMV and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The auction is already underway and is set to last through May 25 at 7 p.m.

Bidding for the rights to use each 'South Park'-themed plate configuration starts at $100, though many of the plates already have multiple bids.

Here's a list of the plates that are available:

  • BLCKBRT
  • BRANIFF
  • BUTTERS
  • CANIBAL
  • CAVE
  • CLFDIVR
  • CONEY
  • CSABNTA
  • GO COWS
  • HOT DOG
  • J03M4M4
  • NHV386
  • RANDY
  • STHPRK
  • TACOS
  • TEAMUSA
  • TOWELIE

This list of plates is similar to the original list that was released when the auction was first announced, though a plate reading 'TOLKIEN' has been removed and 'TOWELIE', which was previously offered in a marijuana-themed license plate auction, has been added.

Curious why 'J03M4M4' and 'NHV386' are among the options? They're the first and second most-used license plate configurations on the South Park cartoon.

Bid on one of the plates here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.