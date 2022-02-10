With a dry streak set to continue (for the most part) in Colorado for a few more days, snowpack around the state is starting to dwindle, dropping to less than 100 percent of the 20-year to-date median after swelling to 130 percent of the to-date median on January 7.
As of February 10, Colorado's statewide snowpack is at 98 percent of the to-date median, with 88 percent of the state currently experiencing some level of drought.
The chart below shows how this year (black line) has compared to the 20-year median (green line) as the season has progressed.
Note how this chart shows the slow start of the current season, with big late December snow bringing this season's snowpack far past the 20-year to-date median. More snowfall has occurred since, but for the most part, it's been lackluster, not enough to make much of an impact, thus dropping the snowpack of the current season below the long-term to-date median once again.
While drought continues to be problematic in Colorado, the situation doesn't seem to be as bad as it was a year ago.
Though 88 percent of the state is currently experiencing some form of drought, as of February 8, this compares to 100 percent of the state around the same time last year. Perhaps more importantly, none of the state is currently experiencing the most severe tier of drought conditions, while nearly a quarter of the state was at that dangerous level a year ago.
Hopefully, more snow hits – for the sake of Colorado's snowpack and general moisture. While some flurries may hit the state on Friday, the next real chance of snow is mid-next week.
