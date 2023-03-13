According to the USDA, the statewide snowpack in Colorado is currently at 105 percent of its 30-year median peak, passing the median peak on March 11. This means that the state has officially had an above-norm year in terms of snowpack.
The last time the median peak of 16.9 inches of snow water equivalent was reached in terms of statewide numbers was during the 2018-2019 snow season. During that year, snow water equivalent topped out at 21.1 inches on April 3.
While statewide snow water equivalent is currently at 17.7 inches, as of March 13, the typical snowpack peak is still 26 days away. This means there's a very good chance that this peak will continue to climb throughout the rest of the snow season – especially with two more waves of snow likely on the way this week.
While the first months of 2023 have brought more snow than recent seasons, the 30-year peak of 25.9 inches of snow water equivalent (April 20, 1993) probably won't be hit this year.
It's worth noting that on a region-to-region basis, not all parts of the state are above the 30-year median snowpack peak.
The southeastern Arkansas River Basin is at just 66 percent of its median peak. The South Platte River Basin is also low – at just 75 percent of its median snowpack peak. All other regions are near or above the 30-year median peak snowpack.
