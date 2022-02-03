Bison Herd, Rocky Mountains Photo Credit: Lindsey Martin Webb (iStock).

Photo Credit: Lindsey Martin Webb (iStock).

 Lindsey Martin Webb

Though Colorado's snowpack soared to 130 percent of the to-date median on January 7, after a big round of snow, a relative lack of winter weather in the mountains since has resulted in a return to the norm.

Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at just 104 percent of the to-date median, as of February 3, likely to keep dropping with little snow on the way for at least a week. It's worth noting that the Arkansas River Basin did benefit from a recent storm that dropped more than 20 inches in the Colorado Springs area, though this river basin still lags behind the to-date norm for snowpack – currently at 90 percent of the to-date median compared to 98 percent on January 7.

Find more information here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.