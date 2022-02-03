Though Colorado's snowpack soared to 130 percent of the to-date median on January 7, after a big round of snow, a relative lack of winter weather in the mountains since has resulted in a return to the norm.
Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at just 104 percent of the to-date median, as of February 3, likely to keep dropping with little snow on the way for at least a week. It's worth noting that the Arkansas River Basin did benefit from a recent storm that dropped more than 20 inches in the Colorado Springs area, though this river basin still lags behind the to-date norm for snowpack – currently at 90 percent of the to-date median compared to 98 percent on January 7.
