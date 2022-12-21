After sitting above the 30-year to-date snowpack median for most of December, several consecutive dry days in Colorado have resulted in the state dipping below this threshold.
As of December 21, the state is at 96 percent of the to-date snowpack median. That being said, the state is likely to narrow the gap or again pass this threshold in upcoming days as more snow is set to move into the area. The mountains are looking at about a foot in many places over upcoming days of frigid cold, with another chance of major snow in later days of the month.
The state remains well above where snowpack was on the same date last year, with snow water equivalent currently at 5.3 inches compared to last year's 3.9.
The deepest snowpack compared to the 30-year norm is currently found in the northwest corner of the state (at 119 percent of typical snowpack as of December 20), while the area that's lacking compared to the region's to-date norm is the southeast (at 60 percent of typical snowpack as of December 20).
Pray for colder weather through the rest of the season so we don't lose what we've got or may still get. We need all we can get, at least what we've gotten so far between now and then.
