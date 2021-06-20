Following a nearly month-long closure, Colorado's newest state park has finally reopened.
Fisher's Peak State Park in southern Colorado had extensive damage caused by a flash flood in early spring. Over the weekend of May 22 and 23, 2021, parking areas and trails were heavily damaged by the flood.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials closed the park to repair damages after about 5 inches of rain torrentially poured over the area. The significant amount of rain caused Trinidad Lake, about 3.5 miles from Fisher's Peak, to rise 10 feet.
The rainfall drained from the higher reaches of Fisher's Peak, causing erosion on the trails. The water also washed gravel away from the concrete trailhead pad and the concrete parking curbs. Park Manager Crystal Dreiling deemed it unsafe for visitors after the weekend flood in May.
Even though some "bumps and bruises are not healed," Colorado Parks and Wildlife wanted to get Colorado's 42nd state park open as soon as possible.
"Don't expect everything to be put back together as it was prior to the flooding," the agency said on Twitter. "It will take a while for repairs to be completed."
Torrential rains over the weekend caused significant damage to the parking lot at the Fishers Peak State Park trailhead forcing the indefinite closure of the park.
Water continues to drain from the higher reaches of Fishers Peak and it is eroding trails and blocking access.
Colorado’s newest state park opened in 2020, becoming the 42nd state park. Fishers Peak State Park is named for the tabletop mountain that reaches 9,633 in elevation in southern Colorado. The summit was formed by lava and is considered an icon by the locals of Trinidad. The state park is still being developed for outdoor recreation, but trails like First Look Trail, Discovery Trail, and Challenge Trail are now open.
