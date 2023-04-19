The National Park Service has released visitation data from 2022 and it reveals that all four of Colorado's national parks saw a decline in visits last year.
Rocky Mountain National Park saw 4.3 million visitors in 2022, down from 4.43 million in 2021 and even farther from a record high of 4.67 million visitors in 2019.
The visitation drop at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve was even greater by percentage, dropping from a record setting 602,613 guests in 2021 to 493,428 visits in 2022.
The visitation drop at Mesa Verde National Park was also notable. In 2022, roughly 500,000 people visited this southwest Colorado destination – lower than 2021's 548,477 visits and the lowest number of visits since 2013 with exception of 2020 and the pandemic-related impacts that came with that year. It's also worth comparing visitation numbers to the record-setting year that took place decades ago – 772,183 visitors in 1988.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park saw the smallest drop in visitation over the last two years among Colorado's national parks, ending up with 297,257 visits in 2022 compared to 308,910 in 2021. The 297,257 visits in 2022 is the lowest visitation since 2016 and far from a record high of 432,818 visits in 2019.
Across all four national parks in Colorado, visitation dropped from around 5,890,000 guests in 2021 to 5,590,000 guests in 2022.
Between 2021 and 2022, all Colorado national parks saw a downward shift in their popularity ranking among National Park Service managed destinations. Rocky Mountain National Park dropped from being the 14th-most popular destination to 15th between 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, Great Sand Dunes fell from 106th to 118th, Mesa Verde fell from 114th to 117th, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison fell from 146th to 156th. Note that while the National Park Service managed 380 spots in 2021, it managed 387 in 2022.
Across the entire country, roughly 312 million people visited national park destinations in 2022, a tick above the 297 million that visited national parks in 2021, but shy of record highs close to 331 million total visits in 2016 and 2017.
Why do you think a drop in national park visitation took place in Colorado last year? Let us know in the comments.
Explore more data here.
(6) comments
It is probably a combination of Covid then people slowly getting out again then high gas prices discouraged travel. Those who did try to visit the parks then met the unfriendly reservation system. It will be interesting to see how this summer goes.
I am not surprised that visitation has fallen. It is no fun to make reservations months in advance and then HOPE that everything works and the weather is appropriate for the activities you were planning. Reservations should be for fine dining NOT for outdoor activities and park visitation. Those of us lucky enough to live near a National Park are blocked from using our local recreation areas by reservations often made by people that never show up. Recreational activities in our Nations Parks should be accessible when desired and not via reservations that are unattainable without months of pre planning. When we have out of town guests arrive, they often want to see our local National Parks and are disappointed that we can not go because we “don’t have a reservation”. We have switched to State Parks and National Forest areas, but are disappointed since the really pretty areas are most frequently within the now no longer available to be visited National Parks. The reservation system may have been helpful during COVID to keep crowds from forming but now they just keep people from enjoying the places that they live near and want to spend time in. The reservation system needs to go! It is bad for tourism, and worse for locals. The only ones benefiting from the reservation system ate those collecting the reservation fees.
PLEASE help get rid of this system so that we can once again enjoy the splendor of the National Parks.
I agree with the other comments. The reservation system is annoying and needs to be eliminated. I live in Estes Park and we have people come visit without a lot of notice sometimes, and unless you sit by the computer at exactly the right time, the day before they want to visit the park, you won’t get one of the park passes.
Also, people started taking trips overseas in 2021 and 2022, that got cancelled in 2020, due to Covid.
As an RV owner I cant tell you how many times I have had to not move forward with a trip due to rec.gov reservation system. You are required to have a reservation for practically everything from State Parks to National Forest and Parks. Sad part is that unless you know the system and you travel plans for the upcoming season you are OOL. Reservation system opens like March 1st and reservations for all activities bool out quickly. Sad part is I was able to get into Eleven Mile Campground May of last year and Ruidi Reservoir in June and many of the camping spots had reserved on the camp marker but no one showed up. Folks are reserving these months in advance and do not shoe up. At Eleven Mile the campground was100% booked and maybe 15% showed up. Tried to make reservations for Glacier this year, reservations for August opened @8:00am April 1st. My daughter and I were on the web site at exactly 8 and were able to get reservations for 2 of the 4 road ways requiring them. They were sold out in 10 min. Now we are contemplating cancelling the trip as we could not get the reservations for everything that we wanted. I know this is kind of long winded but I cant tell you how frustrating this system is and many of my associates have given up the outdoor adventure experience due to this system.
The National Parks are continually complaining about being "loved to death". Some, like RMNP, are forcing people to schedule their visits. It's just logical that the amount of visitors drop. I thought that was the point.
The pandemic forced people to get outside as most indoor facilities were closed. Life is returning to a more normal life. High gas prices have also affected travel as I didn't use my motorhome last year due to cost.
