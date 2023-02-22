Photo Credit: ChristinLola (iStock).

Colorado's 'favorite' dog breed might be shifting.

While recent years have pointed to the bulldog being the 'most searched-for' dog breed in Colorado, recent Google search data shows that a new breed might be gaining steam in the Centennial State.

According to a data analysis released by OurFitPets.com, which used data from the American Kennel Club and Google's search engine, the Cane Corse is the most searched-for dog in Colorado.

A Cane Corso. Photo Credit: Falombini (iStock).

A large type of mastiff that usually plays the role of companion or guard dog, a Cane Corso can grow to be a massive 110 pounds.

Granted, do these results mean that more pet owners have the Cane Corso than any other breed? No. The results merely show that Coloradans seem to be most interested in this breed compared to other dogs.

Cane Corsos typically aren't too great at long hiking excursions and being such a large breed, they can be difficult and expensive to take care of. These factors likely impact their true popularity in the Centennial State when it comes to dog ownership.

But nonetheless, Coloradans have searched for the Cane Corso more than any other dog breed over the last year. Ranking second was the Australian Shepherd.

The Cane Corso was also the most searched-for dog breed nationwide.

See the full results from the data analysis .

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

If I was was younger and after watching a special segment on Greysters last night, I would definitely get one or two. The are built for long distance and can pull modified bikes on trails as well as snow sleds! Great personalities and more stamina than you can imagine.

