Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love.
Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain Treehouse' was the top Centennial State pick.
With a rental cost starting at $319 per night (with a two-night minimum), the treehouse was built in 1971, sitting on two acres of land and with a creek running beneath it. It's built on four 100-foot-tall spruce trees, sitting about 25 feet off the ground.
The treehouse cabin is pretty spacious, with a full-size kitchen, a bathroom with a rock shower, and a sleeping loft, along with two balconies. Plus, it's got a picnic and campfire area, as well as a private mountain garden.
With a 4.83-star rating and 502 reviews, this Airbnb seems to be a hit with those who stay. See images of the spot here.
