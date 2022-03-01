A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which major cities across the country were home to the happiest residents.
The analysis included several categories of criteria, including 'emotional and physical well-being,' 'income and employment,' and 'community and environment.' Three Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the 182-city list, including Denver, Aurora, and Colorado Springs.
Ranking first was Aurora, ranking a high 19th in the 'emotional and physical well-being category,' which considered data points like life satisfaction, sleep rates, and mental health. This helped to boost the city's ranking despite a 154th rank in the 'income and employment' category.
Denver ranked 57th on the national list, with a higher-than-Aurora rank of 16 in the 'emotional and physical well-being category.' Low scores in other categories brought down the Mile High City's overall rank, with a 153rd rank in the 'community and environment category.' This category include data points related to divorce rates, leisure time, and access to parkland. On another note, it's also worth mentioning that Denver did break the top five nationwide when it came to 'highest income growth,' ranking 4th for this specific data point.
Colorado Springs ranked the lowest of the three Colorado cities, though still above most major metros across the nation. The city ranked 64th overall, with relatively average scores across the board.
While Aurora's recent ranking as the 'dirtiest' city in the state may still be fresh in the minds of readers, it's also important to remember that this city ranked the highest in the state in terms of 'best places to live' in another recent analysis.
Fremont, California was ranked as the happiest place in the country, while Detroit was ranked as the least happy. See the full list and methodology here.
Does the order of this ranking surprise you? Let us know in the comments.
