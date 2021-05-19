Yep, you read that right – and Colorado's first 'sober bar' is exactly what you'd expect.
Found in Denver, Colorado, there's no booze at Awake. Instead, visitors will find a stylish bar filled with non-alcoholic drinks, a non-alcoholic bottle shop, and a craft coffee house. According to the sober bar, Awake is there to help support people living an alcohol-free life or those that are sober curious.
The bar portion of the establishment is home to one of America's most comprehensive selections of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits. The bar also has a 'mocktail' menu for those wanting to drink something with a twist. Visitors can also expect snacks, music, and other special events.
The on-site non-alcoholic bottle shop offers a comprehensive selection of drinks, which can be purchased for at-home consumption. Find more than 60 great options.
Looking for some caffeine? The craft coffee shop at Awake has a menu of "consciously crafted" coffee drinks that can be accompanied by breakfast burritos and fresh-baked treats.
So there you have it – Colorado's first 'sober bar' – a spot designed to bring the aspects of the typical bar scene that people crave minus the hangover.
Find Awake Denver at 2240 N. Clay Street, Unit 100 in Denver, Colorado.
