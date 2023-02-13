Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Instagram to announce the state's first cannabis vending machine, which offers a fully automated experience. Proof of identification and age are still needed to access the machine.
The machine debuted at Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora, produced by a company called ACE – Automated Cannabis Experience.
According to ACE, the machine provides "a game-changing way for consumers to purchase cannabis [...] With a massive observation window and intuitive touchscreen interface, ACE engages shoppers in a cannabis shopping experience unlike any they’ve ever encountered."
ACE also claims that "the unattended cannabis retail solution provides unique benefits to consumers and dispensaries, alike," listing those benefits as enhanced ID verification, faster checkouts, an improved sales experience, and minimizing in-store diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns given multilingual functionality.
SiliconValley.com reports that the machine can hold up to 1,152 products, including concentrates, flower, edibles, vape oil cartridges, and more.
Polis' announcement was met with positive and negative feedback. Negative complaints were mostly from those concerned with the ease of access to cannabis.
How do you feel about the addition of a vending machine to Colorado's cannabis scene? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.