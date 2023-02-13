Out-of-state travelers and Colorado newbies may be surprised at the sight of the 32-foot tall "demonic-looking" mustang posted up outside of Denver International Airport, but for true Coloradans, the statue seems to serve more as a nostalgic sign of returning to home.
The iconic statue, officially named “Mustang" but affectionately referred to as "Blucifer", turned 15 over the weekend. To celebrate, DIA took to Twitter to share some interesting facts about the beloved horse.
According to the airport, Blucifer was made with painted fiberglass and steel by famed American sculptor Luis Jiménez. Jiménez was first commissioned for the job in 1992, but it would not be unveiled at the airport until 2008.
Blucifer stands at roughly 32 feet tall, weighs 9,000 pounds, and had to be shipped in three pieces, according to the airport.
Over the years, Blucifer has stirred up his fair share of controversy, with many questioning the reason for the horse's disturbing appearance. Namely, its ghoulish blue skin, bulging veins, and glowing red eyes.
However, a deeper dive into the horses conception and its creator's past offers some explanation about the mustang's iconic look.
"Mustang's details were fashioned after the artist's own Appaloosa horse, Blackjack. And those glowing red eyes? A tribute to the artist's father who owned a neon shop," DIA said in the tweet.
Its bright color and other bold details are reportedly a nod to Mexican muralists and Southwest style art, the airport's website reads.
As you could probably imagine, the horse has been the source of a number of conspiracy theories, with some saying that it may be cursed. The rumor stems from the tragic fact that the horse was ultimately the cause of Luis Jiménez's untimely death in 2006. A piece of the statue reportedly fell on the sculptor, severing an artery and killing him. 'Mustang' was left to be completed by Jiménez's sons.
The look of the statue has also perpetuated other existing rumors about the airport's art collection, that has been called in to question in the past for its allegedly "apocalyptic" themes and imagery.
Whether the statue is simply an odd art piece or something much darker is still up for debate among some. Nonetheless, today we wish Blucifer a very happy 15th birthday!
