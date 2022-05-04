The National Trust for Historic Preservation has published their list of America's 'most endangered historic places for 2022.' A collection of murals in Colorado made the short list of 11 spots.
The list was split into several categories of historical spots, including 'community anchors,' 'sites of injustice and activism,' 'historic places as sacred ground,' 'creative expression captured at places,' and 'climate change.'
When it came to Colorado, the historic place that was selected wasn't a single spot, but a collection of murals around the state, falling into the 'creative expression captured at places' category. According to the organization, the "Chicano/a/x community murals located throughout Colorado illuminate an often untold, overlooked, or erased history in cities where Hispanos, Chicanos, and Mexican Americans were key to development."
It's estimated that more than 40 of these large murals exist around the state, addressing a range of topics, including heritage pride, discrimination, and forced migration.
As rapid gentrification takes place around the state, lack of legal protections may put these historic murals at risk. The harsh climate of Colorado is also a threat, as this can damage murals and cause deterioration. On top of that, many of the muralists of the Chicano movement are getting older or dying, making restorative efforts more time-pressured.
Other places on the list of spots included Virginia's Jamestown, which is reportedly threatened by a rise in sea levels, and the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome, Idaho, where 13,000 Japanese Americans were forcibly relocated in 1942.
See the full list here.
