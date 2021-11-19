Colorado's center of population – the balancing point of the state in a scenario where all residents weigh the same and geographic features do not exist – has shifted quite a bit over the past 10 years and it looks like those moving to the Front Range are to blame.
In the 2010 census, it was revealed that Colorado's center of population was located at GPS coordinates 39.513420, -105.208056. This spot is located roughly 5.25 miles east of Conifer, near Sampson Mountain.
See the 2010 census data point below:
Ten years later, the 2020 census determined that the new center of population is located at GPS coordinates 39.534747, -105.185361, which is just south of the intersection of Deer Creek Road and Deer Creek Canyon Road, 6.5 miles east and slightly north of Conifer.
This shift might not look like much, moving only about 2 miles to the northeast between the 10-year difference, though it does paint a picture of how Colorado's growth over the past decade is redistributing population.
With this population center shifting to the northeast, it means that a larger portion of Colorado's population is residing in that direction – toward the Front Range, particularly the Denver metro area.
While Colorado's population from 2010 to 2020 grew from 5,029,196 to 5,773,714 (an increase of 14.8 percent), the population of Denver grew from 600,158 to 715,522 (an increase of 19.2 percent). Many other Front Range cities also grew at a higher rate than the statewide growth rate during this time frame, as well.
Where will Colorado's population center be in 10 more years? We'll have to wait and see.
