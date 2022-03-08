There's no doubt about it – when something is 'secret,' it seems to have a certain type of allure. That holds true when it comes to the dining and nightlife scene, with an establishment's ability to become desirable in the eyes of the consumer being a key to success. One tactic of generating a buzz – create a spot that's got a touch of exclusivity.
Liveabillity.com recently published a list that featured the 'best hidden bar' in every state and their Colorado pick is a spot that's definitely worth checking out.
According to Livability, Colorado's top hidden bar is Denver's B&GC, known for its warm atmosphere and cocktails.
In order to find this underground bar, patrons must find the back of the Halcyon Hotel. Once there, they'll look for an unmarked door with a light above it. Upon ringing a bell at the door, staff will appear to lead patrons to the hidden spot. Reservations are highly recommended.
Once inside, patrons will find what the B&GC website describes as "a celebration of the type of cocktailing and revelry often reserved for the elite, wealthy, and powerful."
Cocktails offered at B&GC are extremely unique, including the 'O. Marble,' which consists of gin, pamplemousse liqueur, orgeat (an almond-based syrup), lemon juice, and Peychaud's bitters (often found in a Sazerac).
This spot has good reviews online, including a 4 of 5 star rating on Yelp and a 4.1 of 5 star rating on Google Reviews, at time of publishing.
Read more about this spot on the bar's website and find Livability's full list of hidden bars here.
