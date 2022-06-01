Are you someone with a sweet tooth? If so, these Colorado donut shops might be worth checking out.
Popular review website Yelp recently released their list of the top 100 donut shops around the country and three places in Colorado made the cut to be included.
The highest-ranked donut shop in the state was Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, ranking 7th nationwide. Known for their locally sourced ingredients and unique recipes, a few favorites here include the croughnut, the apple fritter, and the cinnamon crumble. Other breakfast items, such as bagels and sandwiches, are also available. Sweet Coloradough is currently rated as 4.5 stars on Yelp with 648 reviews and 4.8 stars with 1,356 reviews on Google Reviews.
Mr. Donuts, in Lone Tree, also made the list, ranking 21st. Mr. Donuts has a rare 5-star rating on Yelp with 220 reviews, as well as a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews with 331 reviews.
The third Colorado spot featured among the top 100 donut shops nationwide was Donut Haus in Estes Park. Donut Haus has a 4.5-star rating with 187 reviews on Yelp and a 4.7-star rating with 470 reviews on Google Reviews.
The top donut shop in the country was determined to be Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas.
See Yelp's full list of the country's best donut shops here.
Personally I think Rollers in Canon City has some pretty darn good ones too! Their triple Chocolate is my personal favorite! In case you want to know stay on Highway 50 until just before you get to McDonalds! Turn right at light & left, before them; otherwise you need to back track! Open Wednesday-Saturday 5:30- 12:00 I think! Jess
