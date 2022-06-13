The peak flow at Medano Creek in Great Sand Dunes National Park is currently measuring at about a fourth of the typical average, according to the National Park Service.
The creek was approximately 20 to 40 feet wide and up to three inches deep as of June 8, the service reports. At this level, the creek is not deep enough to float on. The current flow is estimated to be 9 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the main parking lot.
"Peak flow in an average year is 40 cfs, but it will not reach that level in 2022," NPS said in the report.
Low snowpack is playing a key role in the creek's limited flow this year, with the Arkansas River Basin snowpack at about 42 percent of the to-date median. The NPS estimates that the creek, which typically flows through August, will begin drying up at the main parking lot this month.
June is typically the best time to experience "surge flows" at Medano Creek, though they are limited this year. On years with closer-to-normal snowpack, the creek is often used for surfing, wading, skim boarding, floating. It was even recently named one of the best beaches in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure.
(1) comment
So, is Medano pass open?
