Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, has officially been voted the 4th-best zoo in North America in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Their exhibit dubbed 'Rocky Mountain Wild' was also recognized as the 2nd-best exhibit on the continent.
According to the zoo, this marks the 7th consecutive year that their destination has been voted among the top 10 zoos on the continent. Last year, the zoo was voted as the 3rd-best zoo. Despite the one-position drop in that category, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit held strong in the 2nd-place spot.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is known for being built on the side of a mountain. One of its most popular exhibits is the giraffe experience, which allows guests to feed these massive animals for a few extra bucks. The giraffe herd at the zoo is one of the largest in captivity, consisting of 17 animals. There's also a new penguin exhibit that's been a hit since opening in 2020.
As far as the award-winning Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit goes, this exhibit features wolves, a lynx, a moose, a bald eagle, grizzly bears, mountain lions, and otters.
The top ranking zoo in North America was Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Find the full list of winners here.
