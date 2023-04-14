It's no secret that the practice of yoga is a popular activity among Colorado's active and outdoorsy population, making it no surprise that one of the best yoga retreats in the country is located in the Centennial State.
According to the results from a recent people's choice vote hosted by USA Today, America's 10th-best yoga retreat is located in the northern Colorado town of Red Feather Lakes – the Drala Mountain Center.
Spanning 600 acres of mountain valley terrain, the Drala Mountain Center is a great place to find peace and practice the art of yoga.
Founded in 1971, the center is affiliated with Shambhala, which is a global Buddhist community. The destination offers a wide range of yoga and wellness-related programming throughout the year. Participants stay on-site at a wide range of housing options offered on the property.
The site is also home to The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya, which is a stupa that stands 108 feet tall.
More information about visiting this yoga retreat can be found here and the full results of the USA Today vote, which dubbed the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, Pennsylvania as the country's top yoga retreat, can be found here.
