A Walgreens employee named Rita is being called a hero after she rescued a dog that was reportedly being strangled by its owner in Wheat Ridge last Sunday, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
Rita was made aware of the situation by a customer that reported hearing a terrible sound coming from a car that was parked in front of the store. Upon checking on the situation, Rita witnessed a woman attempting to strangle a dog with a cell phone charger.
"The noise Rita heard was the dog in pain. As Rita and other workers rushed to help, the dog escaped from the car. Rita quickly corralled her, and she and her manager used a leash from inside the store to secure the pup so she wouldn’t run into traffic. They called 911 and worked to comfort the terrified animal," according to police.
Emergency responders determined that the dog's owners was having a mental health crisis, and she was taken to nearby hospital. She has since been charges with Felony Animal Cruelty.
"Community Services Officer Webb quickly arrived to treat the dog— who we learned is a one-year-old sweetheart named Roni. She sustained injuries but is expected to be okay. Roni is currently under medical observation at a veterinary hospital and then will be cared for by people trained to handle animals who have experienced trauma," the release said.
Roni will eventually be placed for adoption, and Rita has indicated that she would like to take her.
Thank you, Rita. The world could use more people like you. You're an angel. [smile]
