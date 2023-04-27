A woman that went missing out of Grand Junction in November was found deceased in her vehicle in the remote area of the Book Cliffs in late March, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. The Book Cliffs are about 50 miles northwest of Moab.
Melissa Gonzales was last seen in Fruita, Colorado on November 15, with her disappearance covered by many Colorado news sources at the time. She was reported missing late that evening.
Authorities were contacted by Utah's Grand County Sheriff's Office on March 19, who let them know Gonzales' vehicle had been found. Days later, Gonzales was positively identified as the occupant of the vehicle.
While information regarding cause of death has not been released, the scene was consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. Foul play is not expected.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
The Book Cliffs Recreation Area is described by the BLM as "in a very remote setting", maintaining a "frontier mystique." The area is known for having ample wildlife, which is one reason why people visit.
