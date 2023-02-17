Ruth Woroniecki, 40 and of Thornton, Colorado, is making headlines around the country after surviving a Christmas Eve fall of roughly 200 feet during a hike on California's 8,800-foot Cucamonga Peak. More than a month later, her recovery continues.
During her descent from the summit of the peak, Woroniecki slipped on ice and started falling downhill across a number of steep switchbacks. The tumble left her with a serious head injury and a neck broken in two places, along with a number of other lacerations.
According to a GoFundMe related to the accident, Woroniecki was in the ICU for five days, with emergency surgeries performed to repair her vertebrae and more than 40 stitches needed to close her scalp.
One contributing factor in the fall was a lack of appropriate gear for the wintery climb. Woroniecki was reportedly in tennis shoes without ice-climbing equipment.
Woroniecki is described as an avid hiker and outdoorsperson, with a lot of experience in the mountains. She has also spent quite a bit of time conducting humanitarian work around the world, including working to organize an effort designed to benefit the homeless on Los Angeles' Skid Row two days prior to her accident.
In a recent update, Woroniecki shared plans to travel to South America to continue her work in helping others following her recovery.
Find her GoFundMe here.
