CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police on Monday released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and drowned in Lake Champlain off Cedar Island near Charlotte last week.
An autopsy determined that Katherine Curley, 74, of Evergreen, Colorado, died of accidental drowning, police said.
Police received a report on Friday of a missing person in the lake. Searchers located an elderly man alone on a 29-foot sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island who appeared to be experiencing mental distress, police said.
State police investigators determined that the man, William Snow, 76, also of Evergreen, Colorado, and Curley had left Charlotte together on Thursday for an evening outing, but the sailboat never returned to the marina.
