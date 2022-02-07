The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWCC) has pledged to match every donation to the Colorado Wolf Co-Existence Fund in the month of February, in honor of the late comedian, Betty White.
"As most of you know, Betty White was not only a lover of all animals, but a strong advocate for them as well," Darlene Kobobel said in a Facebook post last week.
"As a tribute to Betty White, Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will be starting a dollar-for-dollar match starting February 1, 2022 on all contributions made during the month," she said.
The Colorado Wolf Co-existence Fund, set to benefit from the donations, was established shortly after Proposition 114 passed in Colorado, calling for the reintroduction of gray wolves.
"This measure mandates CPW to re-establish wolves back on the Colorado landscape by 2023. CWWC started the fund to collect monies for unforeseen circumstances that could arise, such as the use of non-lethal equipment, materials, education programs, and whatever else to help the wolves be protected," Kobobel.
Donations to the fund will be matched up to $50,000, according to the organization.
In January, the #BettyWhiteChallenge went viral on social media, prompting fans to donate five dollars to local animal shelters in White's name for what would have been her 100th birthday. The trend raised around $12.7 million, according to a report from Variety.
For more information, or to donate to the Betty White Wolf Protection Challenge, visit the CWWC website, here.
