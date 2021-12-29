Placed only behind states that are known for their warm weather and sunshine – Hawaii, Florida, Arizona, and California – a recent list published by Thrillist ranked Colorado as having the fifth 'least miserable winter' nationwide. To out-of-staters, that might be surprising, but I'm guessing many Coloradans agree.
"An infuriatingly pleasant winter paradise," read one line about the Centennial State.
Writers of the piece called it odd that a state known for getting hammered with snow would actually have one of the least miserable winters, but also acknowledged that in Colorado, "snowfall is a cause for celebration."
A state known for an outdoor recreation culture that goes year-round, winter in Colorado means it's finally time to hit the slopes or hop on the snowmobiles. Some Coloradans literally spend the entire off-season anxiously waiting for the bitter cold to hit.
If you've been reading OutThere Colorado for long, you probably already know that I'm originally from Indiana, having relocated to Colorado a couple years short of a decade ago. As someone that's experienced many winters in the Midwest and several in Colorado, I get it. Colorado's winters are truly a season to embrace, not a time of the year to meet with disdain.
Those born and raised in Colorado might not realize how lucky they are to have the winter weather they've got. Compared to other parts of the country, the winters in Colorado are surprisingly mild – at least along the Front Range, where the majority of Coloradans reside.
Elsewhere in the country – in places like Chicago and the East Coast – long stretches of overcast days keep snow on the ground until it turns black with dirt, filled up with cigarette butts after being used like an ashtray while also becoming a temporary spot for dogs to mark their territory. Meanwhile, in Colorado, heavy snow seems to disappear from the roads and sidewalks within hours, probably thanks to all that Colorado sunshine. Winter weather rarely interrupts travel for more than a day at a time.
While Colorado's dryness can be an issue, in the winter, higher humidity found elsewhere means a bone-chilling cold that's hard to shake. And then there's the wind – sure, Colorado's mountains have wind, but the cities tend to be fairly calm throughout winter. The wind in Colorado's urban areas is nothing like the wind that constantly whips through lakeside cities found further east.
Colorado's winters are quite pleasant, indeed.
The mountains offer plenty of snowbound activities and the cities offer a sort of separation from the winter chaos. It might get cold a few mornings, but afternoons in the dead of January can often rival temperatures of springtime days.
It might not come as much of a surprise, but the state with the 'most miserable winter' on the list was North Dakota, followed by Minnesota and Michigan. My former homestate of Indiana ranked 11th, with a major travel artery through the state accurately described as having "a knack for turning into an undrivable frozen windswept hellscape to the point where the state actually shuts it down."
Colorado's mountain highways get shut down, too, but even with the inconvenience and danger it brings, those caught in the winter weather still seem to be able to celebrate the prospect of another powder day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
I grew up in Illinois, you described the winters perfectly
Good to point out how great the weather we have over here is -- even when it's bad, it's not as bad as it is in most of the northern USA.
Thanks, Spencer!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.